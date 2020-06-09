SPLM-N al-Hilu will resume peace talks with Sudan: Amun

June 8, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-North, led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu, Monday said they will resume peace talks with the Sudanese government after a suspension that lasted for more than two months.

The government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu failed to agree on the declarations of principles as the armed group ask to include the right to self-determination and the relationship between the state and the religion in the talks, a request that Khartoum brushed aside.

Monday, the official news agency SUNA reported that Amar Amun SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary-General stated they will resume talks on issues other than the right to self-determination and secularism which will be discussed in the last negotiating rounds.

However, in a separate statement extended to Sudan Tribune after a meeting with the South Sudanese mediation in Juba, Amun who is also the chief negotiator stated that they agreed effectively to resume negotiations with the government.

But "We did not agree with the mediation on any topic for discussion when negotiations resume," he added.

He said the mediation proposed to discuss first the humanitarian situation and the cessation of hostilities.

The mediation "asked us to respond later - given that this issue needs to be consulted within the Movement," he stressed.

The insistence of the SPLM-N al-Hilu to prioritize the secular state with the transitional government has been criticized by several political forces. However, many other political parties voiced their support for al-Hilu’s position.

For his part, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on 4 June said anything should be discussed on the negotiating table whether it is a discussion of secularism, regional autonomy or self-determination.

"There should be no red lines for peace," he said. "Any issue, whether secularism, self-determination or self-government, should be discussed. If we address these issues with impartiality we can put an end to the suffering of our people, " he further stressed.

