Special Representative of the Secretary-General Deplores Heinous Killings of Civilians in West Darfur, Calls for End of Violence and Transparent Investigation

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General deplores the heinous killings of civilians in Kereneik, West Darfur as well as the attacks on health facilities. He calls for an immediate end to the violence. The SRSG extends his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The UN reminds the authorities and armed groups of their international legal obligation to protect all civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools and water systems.

SRSG Perthes takes note of the measures taken today by the Sudanese Armed Forces in this regard, which included a commitment to evacuate injured civilians and calls for the acceleration of the deployment of the joint security keeping forces as per the Juba Peace Agreement.

The SRSG calls for an in-depth and transparent investigation, the results of which should be made public and help to identify the perpetrators of violence and bring them to justice.

Free, safe and unhindered humanitarian access is urgently needed. The UN in Sudan stands ready to provide aid to those in need.