Sudan
Special Report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the UnitedNations on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur and a follow-on presence (S/2020/1115) [EN/AR]
Attachments
I. Introduction
- The Security Council, in its resolution 2525 (2020) of 3 June 2020, requested the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to provide a special report with recommendations on the appropriate course of action regarding the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). The present special report provides an overview of the political and security situation in Darfur, efforts made by the transitional Government to advance the peace process and the protection of civilians with the support of UNAMID, and options with respect to UNAMID beyond the end of its current mandate on 31 December 2020.
II. Situation in Darfur
- In the period under review, Darfur was marked by important political and security developments. The signing of a peace agreement between the transitional Government and an alliance of Sudanese armed groups in Juba on 3 October 2020 was a political milestone for the region and has created an opening to address long-standing grievances as part of the transition process. However, while negotiations for the peace agreement were being held, there was an uptick in local-level clashes involving rebel elements, intercommunal violence and civil unrest. Areas under the influence of groups that have not joined the peace process remain volatile. Darfur, the most impoverished region in the country, is particularly affected by high inflation and a scarcity of fuel and other commodities.