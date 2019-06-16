Special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the strategic assessment of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (S/2019/445) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

The African Union Peace and Security Council, in its communiqué of 11 June 2018 (PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLXXVIII)), and the United Nations Security Council, in its resolution 2429 (2018) of 13 July 2018, authorized the drawdown and reconfiguration of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). The Councils also endorsed a whole-of-system approach with regard to Darfur and a transition concept for the United Nations country team, for a two-year time frame, within which was envisaged the exit of the mission on 30 June 2020, and its liquidation by December 2020, provided that there was no significant change in the security situation in Darfur and that key indicators were fulfilled. The Security Council requested the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to provide, through a strategic review, by 1 May 2019, an assessment of the following: progress made in implementing the reconfiguration; the overall impact of further reductions on the areas that UNAMID has withdrawn from; cooperation of the Government of the Sudan with UNAMID, including the removal of bureaucratic hindrances to UNAMID; whether the conditions on the ground remain conducive to further reductions; and whether the capacities of the United Nations country team and the Government of the Sudan have increased to the level necessary to absorb former UNAMID tasks.

The review process was initiated by a joint visit by the Assistant SecretaryGeneral for Africa of the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, the Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, from 9 to 12 February 2019, which helped to define the priorities of the engagement of the United Nations in the Darfur transition. Subsequently, a joint African Union-United Nations assessment team visited Khartoum, Darfur and Addis Ababa, from 6 to 19 March. The team was led jointly by the African Union Commission and the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations of the United Nations Secretariat and comprised representatives of both entities, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Department of Operational Support, the Peacebuilding Support Office, UNDP and the World Food Programme, and the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Darfur. The review team held consultations with UNAMID, the Government of the Sudan, the United Nations country team and African Union officials. They visited team sites and met with State and local authorities, the native administration, representatives of civil society and internally displaced communities in Darfur.