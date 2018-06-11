Special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the strategic review of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (S/2018/530) [EN/AR]

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in its communiqué of 12 June 2017 (PSC/PR/COMM.(DCXCI)), and the Security Council, in its resolution 2363 (2017), authorized a two-phase reconfiguration of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). In accordance with the request to conduct a review contained in the statement by the President of the Security Council of 31 January 2018 (S/PRST/2018/4), a joint African Union-United Nations review team visited Khartoum and Darfur from 2 to 13 April 2018. The team was co-led by the African Union Commission and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, and comprised representatives of the African Union Commission and the United Nations Secretariat, including the Peacebuilding Support Office. The team also included staff from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Darfur, representing, respectively, the United Nations country team and the humanitarian country team. The review team held consultations with UNAMID, officials of the Government of the Sudan and the United Nations country team, visited all five states of Darfur and a number of team sites, and met with state and local authorities, the native administration and representatives of the communities of internally displaced persons.