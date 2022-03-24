Special Report 2021: FAO Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission (CFSAM) to the Sudan, 21 March 2021

Highlights

The 2021 national cereal production of cereals (including wheat crops to be harvested in March 2022) is estimated at about 5 million tonnes, 35 percent below the output obtained in the previous year and 30 percent below the average of the previous five years.

Sorghum production is forecast at about 3.5 million tonnes, 32 percent lower than the level of the previous year and 28 percent less than that of the past five-year average. The national millet production is estimated at 0.9 million tonnes, 53 percent down from 2020 and 44 percent below the average of the past five years.

The significant decline in total cereal production is due to unfavoutable weather conditions, outbreaks of pests and diseases, shortages of inputs and challenges related to irrigation systems.

The 2021 rainy season was characterized by an irregular distribution of rains. After an early onset in May and prolonged dry spells in July, torrential rains triggered floods in late July. Crops were affected by dry spells also during the final months of the season.

Widespread replanting took place in August, but replanted sorghum crops were often attacked by sorghum midge, especially in key producing Gedaref State as well as in Kassala State, further constraining yields.

Production of wheat, for harvesting in March 2022, is forecast at about 600 000 tonnes, 13 percent below both last year’s output and the past five-year average, reflecting reduced plantings due to shortages of improved seeds and fertilizers as well as increasing electricity rates affecting pump irrigation.

Constraints on input availability and access were more severe than in the previous year as inflation increased throughout 2021, leading to soaring costs of production.

The negative effects of weeds, pests and diseases on crop production were significantly higher than in the previous years due to high costs and reduced availability of herbicides as well as the less effective pest and disease control measures by federal and state institutions due to budget constraints.

Despite shortages of animal vaccines due to their high costs, livestock health was generally good and no major disease outbreaks were reported.

Pasture conditions were assessed to be worse than the good conditions reported in the previous year, as the erratic seasonal rains constrained the regeneration of rangeland resources. Overgrazing was reported in some areas and a faster-than-normal depletion of pasture is expected during the dry season, with a negative impact on livestock condition and productivity.

Production of sunflowers, groundnuts and cotton was higher than last year and the previous five-year average, as expanded plantings more than offset reduced yields. By contrast, production of sesame and sugar was lower than in 2021 and the average of the previous five years due to very low yields.

The Sudanese pound, after a sharp devaluation in February 2021 following the unification of the official and parallel exchange rates, has been generally stable since August 2021.

After sharp increases amid the difficult macroeoconomic situation, inflation started to decline since August 2021, reflecting a more stable exchange rate. However, the annual inflation rate remained at very high levels and in December 2021 it was estimated to be above 300 percent.