South Sudan’s president calls to end violence, produce food

May 15, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir called to end violence in the country saying peace in needed to produce food and end international humanitarian support to the troubled east African nation.

Kiir made his call for peace in a speech delivered at the SPLA Day in Juba on Friday.

He said that South Sudanese now have to feed themselves and to stop counting on the World Food Program and organizations alike. Also, he directed the Ministry of Agriculture to make food security reality and work with the Ministry of Defence on the Agriculture Master Plan.

"To achieve food security, we must end all forms of violence in this country, whether it is communal violence or political violence," he said.

"I, therefore, call upon the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and SSOMA, especially NAS, to observe the terms of the Rome Declaration and Resolution strictly, particularly the ceasefire provision," he stressed.

NAS has recently clashed several times with the government forces in Central and Western Equatoria states. The holdout group nonetheless has accused the SSPDF of attacking its positions.

President Kiir, for his part, reiterated the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

"This option is cheap, fast, and saves lives," he said.

