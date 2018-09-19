19 Sep 2018

South Darfur governor urges aid for landslide victims

Report
Radio Dabanga
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original

The Governor of South Darfur has called on relief organisations to provide aid to the victims of a landslide near the village of Tagoli in Kass locality two weeks ago.

Governor Adam El Faki said in a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday that two people died and two others went missing in the rockslide that took place near Tagoli village on September 6.

Because the area is under the control of the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur, the governor notified the UN-AU joint peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid). Unamid forces are expected to have arrived at the scene of the incident, he stated.

El Faki appealed to national and international aid organisations to intervene and provide urgent support for the affected.

Radio Dabanga reported on September 12 that 20 people died, at least 50 others were injured, and six went missing in Tagoli in a landslide following heavy rainfall.

