14 Sep 2018

SLM/A Minnawi renews commitment to ending use of child soldiers

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

September 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by Minni Minnawi renewed its commitment to not recruit or use of children as part of an action plan released in 2014.

"The leadership of the SLM/A reiterates its unequivocal obligation to fully adhere to the International norms and standards to protect children against violations, including recruitment, use of child soldier, sexual violations, abduction, killing and maiming," said Minnawi in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

In a command order to the field commanders in Darfur region, the group leader said that all the SLM/A members are prohibited from recruitment and use of child soldiers.

Also, he ordered to disseminate it among the fighters, stressing that any failure to comply with this order will be met with disciplinary measures.

In December 2013, the SLM/A Minnawi issued a command decree to adhere to international norms and standards protecting children and the Sudan Child Act of 2010.

On 6 August 2014, the group released a formal operational mechanism and established an implementation committee to raise awareness about the Movement’s prohibition of child soldiers and to work with relevant organizations to reintegrate child soldiers into society.

Since 2009, several armed groups in Darfur region issued command orders prohibiting the recruitment and use of child soldiers.

In December 2008, the UNICEF said that more than 6,000 child soldiers were involved in western Sudan’s region.

(ST)

