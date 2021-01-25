SLM-TC forces arrive in North Darfur cantonment sites

January 24, 2021 (KORMA) - The head of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council (SLM-TC), Hadi Idris, announced the arrival of the movement’s forces to the cantonment sites in North Darfur state, marking the start of the DDR process into the regular forces.

The SLM-TC is one of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups that signed a peace agreement with the Sudanese government on October 3, 2019.

"The movement’s forces arrived in the Korma area that we chose for the cantonment sites of our forces," Hadi Idris told the Sudan Tribune on Sunday:

He further said that he paid a visit to the cantonment sites, as part of his tour of Darfur region, and addressed his troops.

Hadi who is also the SRF head stressed that his tour includes the Central, East, South and West Darfur states in the coming days.

He said that they would work simultaneously on the formation of the joint forces tasked with the protection of civilians, warning there will be no room for insecurity and chaos.

The government and its peace partners agreed to form a 12,000 troop force to protect civilians. The recent tribal revenge attacks in West Darfur state have shown the need to accelerate the deployment of the joint force.

Speaking in a public meeting held in Tawila locality, the SLM-TC leader vowed they would not compromise on the handover of the former officials responsible for war crimes to the International Criminal Court.

" "We will not rest until we see all those wanted by the ICC inside the courtroom," he stressed.

The head of the Revolutionary Front pledged to lead the voluntary return of the displaced and refugees to their areas of origin, pointing they must resume contribution to the cycle of production.

