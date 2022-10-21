Skills-based training paves Saadia’s way to university

In 2016 Saadia and her five children were forcefully displaced from their home after inter-tribal clashes erupted in East Jabel Marra, South Darfur. They sought refuge in Otash camp for internally displaced persons. Saadia’s husband had been missing since the beginning of the conflict.

“Most of the families lost their men. We live close to each other to feel safe. We are afraid the fighters might pursue us to the camp.” Saadia.

After long nights of fear and frustration, Saadia and her campmates were introduced to the newly opened Women’s Center in Otash camp. They began attending psychosocial support sessions which helped them overcome their trauma and receive the social support they desperately needed.

“We were received by a lady who assured us that the Center was a safe place for us and that we should feel highly welcomed.” Saadia.

The Center’s manager subsequently introduced the group to other services offered at the Center, including skills-based training in sewing, stove making and soap making. Saadia joined one of the classes on stove making and, within a few weeks of practice, had mastered the skill.

“Every vulnerable woman and girl has the potential for a strong, successful, and bright future. It is our mission to empower them to fulfill that potential.” Mr. Mohamed Lemine, UNFPA Representative in Sudan.

Soon after, Saadia’s life would change for good. She started making stoves and selling them in the community. With the savings she made from her small business, Saadia was able to fulfill a longtime dream. She could finally afford to study at the University of Nyala where she is currently pursuing a degree in literature.

“I had a dream that I would join the University and attain a higher level of education…which has been made possible thanks to UNFPA and Global Aid Hand.” Saadia.

Saadia is one of 2.7 million women and girls in Sudan who are in need of gender-based violence protection, mitigation and response services. With generous funding from the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, UNFPA will establish six Women’s Centers in the conflict-affected Darfur states, South Kordofan and Blue Nile during 2022 and 2023, where 1,800 of the most vulnerable women and girls, like Saadia, will be reached with quality protection services including case management, psychosocial support, skills building and referrals.