SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (September 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

Flooding in the Blue Nile and heavy rainfall in South Kordofan impedes on humanitarian aid delivery and will likely impact the main harvest

Cholera awareness and prevention activities ongoing in the Blue Nile

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Jibraka harvest underway; moderate food insecurity high in Blue Nile

The jibraka harvest - small farms close to the houses – started now, marking the end of the lean season. Although the food security is slightly better than the same period last year, the situation remains concerning both in Blue Nile and South Kordofan. With the jibraka harvest, families will be able now to have access to vegetables and some cereals. The main harvest, however, is still months away, starting in October/November (see seasonal calendar on the next page).

According to the last FSMU quarterly report (May-July), “Moderate food insecurity remained a major concern [in Southern Kurmuk County], however, exacerbated by flooding witnessed along the Yabus river, which may cause localized pockets of severe food insecurity as the season progresses”.

“In Wadaka, for example, the number of households without any food stocks increased from 46 per cent [last year] to 97 per cent [this year]. A possible reason why this was not reflected in the numbers of people that were severely food insecure was that households in Wadaka were able to fall back on income from mining (primarily gold). This is considered normal for this time of year and correlates with an increased dependence on cash to purchase food. Still, it is significant, given that the harvest is not due to start until October. The heavy rains and flooding registered in the region over the last months will likely affect farm harvests and could drive declining levels of food security through August and September”.

Migration of households into the monitored areas from the rest of Sudan and refugee camps in South Sudan, as well as internal displacements continues. Movements of people seems to be mostly correlating with severe food insecurity. Movements from Ethiopia and South Sudan continue across the border, with reports of people from Maban, South Sudan crossing into Ethiopia each week. These are mainly students and people affected by food shortages in Maban, and access to health & education services.

Market functionality in the Central and Western part of South Kordofan is reportedly good, while market prices seems to be stable, if not lower in some cases, than the same time last year. Some staples such as sorghum have been available on the market and will likely keep market prices lower than in the rest of Sudan, where shortages of fuel and the devaluation of the Sudanese Pound continue to impact the economy.

In Blue Nile, traders have been mostly unable to access markets mainly due to the heavy rains. According to the FSMU monthly market brief “In July, 89 per cent of the families, the highest percentage since July 2016, reported that their food stocks would not last more than a month. Food insecurity levels will likely increase over the coming months in Southern Kurmuk County due to an increased dependence on markets for staple foods and the probability of high market prices. Close monitoring of the situation is therefore recommended”.