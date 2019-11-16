SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (October 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

Flooding in Blue Nile and heavy rainfall in South Kordofan affects humanitarian aid and crop production

Increased people movement: Inadequate drug supply to meet needs

First UN humanitarian visit to Kauda in over 8 years

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Heavy rains and flooding likely to affect main agricultural performance this year Jibraka harvest (near farms) ongoing in the SPLM-N areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile ended in October and the main harvest is starting in November/December (also refer to the seasonal calendar on the next page).

Atypical rainfall across the region in October caused widespread flooding which impacted communities in Blue Nile and Maban and according to an IOM Report Nov 2 “caused temporary displacement and disruption in service provision to more than 900,000 individuals [in South Sudan]” of which an estimated 200 000 is in the Upper Nile region.

In Southern Kurmuk County, Blue Nile, local reports indicate a poor jibraka harvest especially in Chali and Wadaka payam, affecting an estimated 32000 people.

Heavy rains continued to have a big effect on crops, especially earlier maturing sorghum, sesame and groundnuts in Thobo and Western Kadugli Counties of South Kordofan. A pre-harvest assessment result is under analysis by the Secretariat of Agriculture and is expected to reflect the most affected areas by the heavy rains and floods.

In the Western Jebels, continued heavy rain affected crops and according to local reports, a poor yield is expected in Alsonut County and Sillara, Karko and Al-farshaya payams in Dilling County. Also, as previously reported, the pest locally known as bingbing affected sorghum at the milk stage in Limirik and Kamda payam of Lagawa County and in Julud, Timen and Wali payams of Dilling County.

Food prices are fluctuating as described in the latest FSMU monthly brief for September “The price of sorghum rose slightly in Central Region in September but remains lower than last year. In the Western Jebel Region, sorghum prices decreased from last month. When compared to last month, the change in the price of beans and sugar varied across counties and by the type of staple, but on average- with the exception of beans in Western Jebel Region -- the prices of these staples were lower than last year”.