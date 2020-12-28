SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (November 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Household food stocks improved despite a poor harvest

Authorities registered over 1000 returnees from Government-controlled areas

Partners supplied Covid-19 supplies in the Two Areas including the isolated areas of Kau, Nyaro and Warni

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Household food stocks improved due to Jibraka harvest

Blue Nile

Long-duration sorghum performance from far farms was reportedly poor compared to last year. Most farmers abandoned their farms in the midst of the dry spell, and some did not plant their farms due to a delayed seed distribution. Additionally, pests and diseases also affected the crops. Chali payam in Blue Nile was the most affected by the dry spell, affecting specifically white sorghum at far farms. The poor harvest this year points to a likely severe food shortage early next year. Despite the harvest being low, there was a food security improvement in most households as result of Jibraka and far-farm harvest. For instance, 70 per cent of households depended on their own production as source of food, while the rest depended on markets.

Markets were fully functional in Blue Nile region, although a low supply of food stuffs were recorded with fewer Ethiopian traders able to access this region due to the instability in the Tigray region in Ethiopia. In contrast, the price of goats and sheep in Wadaka markets (Balila and Mayak) was low as a result of Fallata nomads migration southwards to Wadaka.