SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update (May 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

As predicted, food insecurity levels are on the rise across the Two Areas

UNICEF, UNMAS, UNHCR, and WFP visit Western Jebel

Cattle raids continue affecting the livelihoods of pastoralist communities

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Food security continues to deteriorate in the Two Areas

Blue Nile (Southern Kurmuk County)

Food insecurity intensifies across the Blue Nile region after household food stocks had already been depleted due to a previous poor harvest season. In Yabus and Wadaka payams, for example, only 10 per cent of households can afford to buy food from the market, while in Chali and Komo-Ganza, less than 5 per cent can afford to do so. Some communities of Wadaka Payam (Samari and Balila) are sending their children to Doro refugee camp in South Sudan for relief support through general food distribution by the UN agency and other partners since food stocks are depleted. According to CU Payam monitors, people started eating wild roots. Amoro Hills and Zosak (isolated areas) are likely to face a worse situation since fully functional markets are nonexistent in these locations.

On the other hand, 9000 households were supported by one of the implementing partners with general food distribution in Chali, Wadaka, and Yabus payams (So far, two cycles- April and May have been distributed; the third one is planned for in August). Each household received 100 kg of white sorghum, 10kg of beans, 1kg of salt, and 5.4 kg of vegetable oil for two cycles.

Staple grains’ prices remain high in the four functioning weekly markets in the Blue Nile. According to local CU enumerators, in Wadaka Payam, the cost of a malwa of sorghum increased from 600 SSP (USD1.5) to 1,000 SSP (USD2.5).

Market accessibility remains a challenge for most communities, particularly those in remote areas.

South Kordofan

It is planting season for sorghum, cowpeas, pumpkins, and okra on near farms in South Kordofan. The rains started in early May, but have not been substantial. Reports indicate that many farmers had to replant their crops due to drought, particularly in Heiban and Dallami.

Reports from CU monitors indicate an approximately 10 per cent increase in sorghum prices in the major markets throughout South Kordofan. In many markets, staple food commodity is not available. Without food aid, food insecurity is expected to increase rapidly in the coming months, with moderately food insecure households becoming severely food insecure. The number of households in both host communities and returnees (1630 returnees were registered in May) that relies on markets, and wild fruits for their food in Dallami, Heiban, Thobo A, and Um Durain counties continues to increase.