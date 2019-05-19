SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (May 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Continued increase of movement into the Two Areas

An increase in cattle raid incidents reported

Lean season starts with reduced purchasing power

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Household purchasing power decreases

For well over a year, fuel shortages in Sudan have been reported on, and for over two years the inflation rate has been volatile. These macroeconomic conditions coupled with the insecurity brought on by the political changes seen in Sudan since early April continue to influence the humanitarian situation in the Two Areas. Prices in Western Jebels continue to rise and trade activity is down. Selling of livestock now takes place to buy food. Furthermore, the movements of people in the region have an impact on the Two areas; from January to April a large influx has been seen from government-controlled areas into SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan and from South Sudan lesser, but yet ongoing, returns have been seen. In South Sudan there are now an estimated 7 Million people food insecure at the height of the lean period, May to July 20191 . An increase in the movement of people into the Two Areas from both the south and the north is expected during the lean season this year.

From April to the end of June is typically the time when farmers prepare fields throughout the region. Farming efforts in some payams have been hampered in these efforts due to insecurity caused by a reported increase in cattle raids. Notably in the payams of Dellami, Heiban and Thobo in the Central region of the SPLM-N-controlled areas of South Kordofan several incidents were recorded – more about these incidents in the last section of this bulletin.

Prices are continuing to increase for staple commodities, especially in Omdurein and Western Kadugli in the Central Region of the SPLM-Ncontrolled areas of South Kordofan. In the Western Jebels region farmers are doing land preparation and reportedly livestock prices have gone down, seemingly because of reduced trade as a result of the political changes in the county. At the start of the lean season, people have already been observed selling their livestock in large numbers to buy food.

Food insecurity is intensifying in the Blue Nile region. As predicted in early 2019, household food stocks are either depleted already or lower levels than seasonal norms.

In the markets monitored regularly, price increases have been reported. In Chali, the cost of a malwa of sorghum (3.145 kgs) reportedly increased from 250 SSP to 500 SSP. One Kella is 2000 SSP, according to local CU enumerators.

Market accessibility is the main challenge for communities in remote areas. People are reportedly walking for up to four days to reach a market in some areas in Blue Nile. In Blue Nile prices for livestock are also declining as more and more owners are selling to purchase food for consumption.

A lack of seeds and farming tools is the main challenge reported in this sector.