SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update (June 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

High food prices continue to prevail in the SPLM-N controlled areas

Food security remains a major challenge in the Two Areas.

Tribal clashes in South Kordofan resulted in population displacements, paralization of farming activities and closure of schools in Kauda and Kumo in Heiban County

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Food security continues to deteriorate in the Two Areas

Blue Nile (Southern Kurmuk County)

Due to a long dry spell, most farms in Blue Nile failed to survive, particularly maize, putting pressure on households who have to obtain replacement seeds (only 10,565 so far have received seeds, out of a total of 38,051). Because of a dry spell, this year’s production is likely to be poor, thereby worsening severe food security that households are already facing due to a poor previous harvest. Out of 360 feddans (151.2 hectres), only 200 were ploughed due to lack of spare parts for tractors, seeds (12 sacks required), fuel and food of laborers, among other essentials.

On the other hand, food security slightly improved in June due to the general food distribution (GFD) of sorghum, oil, beans and salt by one of the implementing partners to 1305 households, but this may not last for two months. With most households having no food stocks, there is need for a thirdround cycle of food distribution.

Market Functionality

As a result of GFD, staple food prices in the markets dropped. For instance, in Chali payam, a malwa of sorghum dropped from 500 SSP (USD 1.25) to 300 --in Balila, it dropped from 1000 SSP per malwa to 800 SSP (USD 2). Markets of Yabus Bala and Moguf, in Yabus payam (close to the Ethiopian border) were partially functional for two weeks due to the general elections in Ethiopia, causing market prices to remain high above the normal rate. Residents and returnees continued to depend on cross-border markets for cereals, offered at significantly higher prices.

South Kordofan

Farming continues on semi mechanized and far farms. It is expected that shortages of seeds, tools, spare parts and fuel, which are crucial for land preparation and planting, will negatively impact the areas under cultivation.

Additionally, rains in June were not substantial if this trend continues, the coming harvest will negatively affect communities, particularly those in Dellami, Heiban and Thobo counties. The unseasonably long dry spell has caused concerns of a poor food production for the next harvesting season.