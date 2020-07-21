SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (June 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

COVID-19: Authorities increase preparedness and response

Increased food prices amidst Covid-19 containment measures

Food distribution takes place in Yabus, Blue Nile

Both primary and secondary schools remain closed

New clashes in Kadugli and Lagawa County in South Kordofan

Blue Nile

Cultivation continues for staples including short duration sorghum, maize, beans, and groundnuts on the jibraka farms (near farms). Heavy rainfall in some localities has damaged seedlings which will increase serious risk of food insecurity in many parts of Blue Nile. This increases the vulnerability of people already facing increasing hunger due to a previous poor harvest and closure of markets due to COVID-19 containment measures.

Food stock levels across the region are lower compared to the same time last year with many households already food insecure.

Markets and food aid are seasonally the alternative sources of food. However, due to COVID-19 related restrictions, crossborder markets are only partially functional resulting in inadequate supply of food items which leads to higher prices, especially for sorghum. The most severely affected communities are in Komo Ganza and Yabus payams which depend mainly on markets. Food insecurity in Chali payam was moderate. Some households have now registered no food stocks left and depended on the few still available markets, food aid and wild roots.

A food aid distribution was conducted across all localities in June with the exception of Moguf which could not be reached due to a poor road network during the rainy season.

Prices were higher compared to the same time in 2019, which has affected the purchasing power of poor households. Sorghum prices, as well as soap prices increased from 15ETB (Ethiopian Biir) a piece in May to 20 ETB in June, a clear sign that its demand has increased due to COVID-19 awareness messaging of hand washing. Cattle were not available Moguf and Yabus markets creating scarcity of meat and dairy products due to migration of Fellata nomads northwards.