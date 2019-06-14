SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (June 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Continued increase of movement into the Two Areas

Food prices continue to increase; food stocks low in Blue Nile

An increase in cattle raid incidents reported

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Food stocks low

Despite a good harvest and improved food security indicators, the poor macro-economic conditions and insecurity suggests an expected turbulent and atypical lean season this year.

The FSMU reports in its latest quarterly report that “ It is still too early to know if there will be enough and consistent rainfall for a good harvest like last year. Political unrest in Sudan may bring about unpredictable conditions that could put populations in the monitored areas at risk. If market routes are disrupted or farmers are unable to reach their far farms, for instance, significant food insecurity could result.” The FSMU report further noted that “The overall level of food stocks exceeded measured stocks in 2017 and 2018, most likely because of improved access to far-farms during the harvest as reported in the October survey” and “severe and moderate food insecurity hit record lows this April, in part as a result of a bountiful main harvest in 2018. Household dietary diversity improved in April 2019 relative to April 2018, and household dependence on coping strategies decreased due to a solid jibraka harvest and a better main harvest in 2018.”1 CU field reports indicate a high economic vulnerability in the Western Jebels area where livestock is sold in large numbers because HHs need cash to buy food. Overall in the SPLM-N controlled areas there is an urgent need for seeds and working tools to make optimum use of this field preparation and planting season. In terms of measured food stocks, the last FSMU report indicates that “Food stocks in April 2019 are generally lower than they were in April 2018, with only 33 percent of households having stocks and only a handful of households with enough food stocks to last until the early jibraka harvest in August.” Increasing numbers of people returning from government-controlled areas and food insecurity indicators counties to specifically watch this lean season would for instance be Thobo, Delami and Western Kadugli counties.

In terms of market prices as reported in the last FSMU report, “The counties that use SDG (namely Dallami and Western Kadugli) are registering higher prices than those that use SSP. This could be attributed to the SDG gaining strength against the US Dollar. Political upheaval in Sudan since December 2018 has disrupted local trade particularly in cross-line markets”. According to the latest FEWS NET Key Message Update on Sudan, “Food security needs this year are higher than normal, exacerbated by poor macroeconomic conditions that are driving extremely high food prices. Poor households in most areas of Greater Darfur, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, southern Blue Nile, northern Kassala, and Red Sea states are expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through September, while IDPs in SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan and SPLA-AW controlled areas of Jebel Marra are expected to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) during the August-September peak of the lean season”.

In Blue Nile there has been very heavy rain reported in some localities, in other localities much less. The rainfall patterns seem erratic, as in 2018. Here too, movement of people has been reported but is more difficult to verify. As per the last FSMU quarterly report “In April 2019, severe food insecurity in Southern Kurmuk county was significantly lower than last year, but already on the rise as compared to the last quarter. Food stock levels were also lower than this time last year.” The food security in the area is very fragile and considerable differences exist between different localities within Blue Nile. Nevertheless, food stocks are generally very low, and this region requires ongoing monitoring and humanitarian assistance.