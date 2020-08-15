SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (July 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights

COVID-19: Awareness remains low across the region

Markets remain partially functional leading to increased food prices

Food distribution takes place in Chali, Koma Ganza and Yabus Payams

Primary 8 and Senior 4 candidate classes resume lessons

New clashes in Kadugli and Habila Counties lead to more displacements

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Household food stocks remain low

Blue Nile

Harvesting of crops including fresh maize, lemons, chilies, cucumber and okra on Jibraka (near farms) continues and short-term sorghum, beans, groundnuts, sweet potatoes, yams and cassava will be harvested soon, and the cultivation of faraway farms also commenced. While it was reported that pests, such as millipedes and birds, affected crops mainly in Komo Ganza farmers have no pesticides to control pests.

Food security is moderate across Blue Nile except for Deran, Gondolo, Ishkab, Hilajadit and Madit villages in Komo Ganza Payam compared to the same time last year. This is due to depleted food stock levels and few households can afford to buy food from the markets. As such, communities especially those in Hilla Jadid, Ishkab and Kafe villages, depended on wild yams, locally known as amjongo, wild vegetables and bamboo roots. The area has A successful seed distribution was conducted in Chali, Komo Ganza and Yabus payams with the exception of Wadaka, which could not be reached due to inaccessible roads as a result of the rainy season. As a result, only 50 per cent of 10,565 households previously targeted were catered for.

Food items were scarce due to partial functionality of markets as a result of COVID-19 containment measures coupled with inaccessible roads especially in Wadaka payam. This resulted into high prices for the available food items from cross-borders of Ethiopia and South Sudan For instance, in Balila Market the price of beans rose from 1000 SSP in June to 1500 SSP in July and in Mayak market, salt rose from 200 SSP to 400 SSP. Sorghum, a staple food item, was scarce in the monitored markets. This is worrisome because few households have food stocks left. Which is likely to increase hunger levels in the region.

Animal prices in Wadaka markets of Balila and Mayak doubled, for instance, the price of a goat rose from 15,000 SSP to 25,000 SSP in July compared to the same time last year. The increase in prices of livestock was due to the absence of Fellata nomads who had migrated northwards. Coffee and onions were not available in the four monitored markets Balila, Mayak, Moguf and Yubus Bala. Fuel shortages were experienced in Mayak and Balila markets, resulting into higher prices. For instance, in a litre rose from 700 SSP to 1000 SSP.