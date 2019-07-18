SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (July 2019) [EN/AR]

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Uncertain food security outlook

At the peak of the lean season in the SPLM-N areas of south Kordofan and Blue Nile an atypical lean season is currently taking shape. The “near farm” (jibraka) harvests are only expected to start in August. With depleted household food stocks, communities are now dependent on markets and food assistance. Macro-economic conditions, the uncertain political situation and heavy rainfall are also taking their toll in these areas.

There has been heavy rain reported in Blue Nile with flooding in the areas of Chali, Wadaka and Yabus payams. Some localities are reporting destroyed crops as a result.

Rainfall is predicted to continue to be heavy for the rest of this rainy season, which usually lasts until about October. As per FEWSNET’s latest food security outlook, “According to forecasts by NOAA and USGS, the June to September 2019 rainy season is forecast to be above average. The Sudan Meteorological Authority (SMA) and the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre (ICPAC) also forecast aboveaverage rainfall. This is likely to result in atypically high levels of flooding in flood-prone areas of Sudan, including Northern, River Nile, AL Jazeira, Sennar, and Blue Nile states. This is anticipated to destroy some crops, cause displacement, and increase the prevalence of waterborne diseases during the rainy season”

Food prices continue to increase in South Kordofan this lean season, most notably in Delami county where the cost of the staple sorghum has increased by 43% compared to the same month last year, sim sim (sesame) by 233%, and groundnuts by 50%. In Blue Nile, in the regularly monitored areas, market prices seem to be more stable compared to the same period last year. Markets in Balila and Mayak, however, no longer have ground nuts or beans, commodities which were still available in the same period last year. Sim sim has doubled in price in both areas compared to 2018.