SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update (January 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Over 20,000 livestock vaccinated in Southern Kurmuk County

Covid awareness campaigns continue in the Two Areas

High influx of returnees registered in SPLMN-controlled areas

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Food insecurity reported in some parts of the Two Areas

Blue Nile (Southern Kurmuk County)

Harvesting of sorghum the main staple continued across the SPLM/Ncontrolled activities in January. Some farmers in Southern Kurmuk started early land preparations ahead of the planting season. The general overview of the 2021/2022 harvest was moderate across Southern Kurmuk; Komo Ganza was the most negatively affected area.

There was a slight decrease in market price on food commodities in Wadaka and Yabus payams. In Wadaka payam, a malwa decreased from 3,000 SSP in December to 1,500 SSP in January 2022, while in Komo Ganza, prices remained high. Local communities increased their dependence on wild roots as a coping mechanism and source of food.

As such, early food and seed distribution are urgently needed.

In Balila, a price of an adult goat rose from 20,000SSP to 50,000SSP, while a kilogram of meat in the Mayak market was 3000 SSP in January 2022 and 2500 in December 2021.

South Kordofan

Harvesting of sorghum, sesame, okra bean and groundnuts are progressing on far farms across South Kordofan. However, according to the Secretariat of Agriculture and County Agriculture Directors, the production is low due to the low rainfall received last year.

As a result of low productivity in both near and far farms during the last season, food prices remained high. Moreover, scarcity of food was reported, with most households unable to buy from the markets except for Dallami county, whose food items come from the crossline market and prices of items were low.

Markets were fully functional, but sorghum, beans, okra, groundnuts, and sesame, were scarce due to low production. Imported goods like sugar, coffee, soap, and oil, among others, were available but expensive - the county’s unstable economy affects people’s purchasing power.

Western Jebel

The Secretariat of Agriculture reported that the overall yield across the area was approximated to be 45-50 per cent. However, the low yield reported in the current agricultural season was primarily due to a shortage of rainfall that eventually caused drought for three consecutive weeks in early October 2021. The trend greatly affected the yield in terms of quantity and quality too. Furthermore, pests, theft, and fire outbreak were reported to have affected the farm produce besides drought experienced in the area.

According to a quarterly surveys assessment in January 2022, the majority of households reported depleted food stocks. As a result, 20 per cent of households depended on sale of livestock to purchase basic food items. And the main copying strategy for 60 per cent of the households was the sale of grass, poles, charcoal, and wild fruits as a source of income. The influx of returnees from Government controlled areas into Western Jebel exerted pressure on the little available food stocks. Urgent humanitarian intervention is needed as soon as possible.

Major cross-line markets (Dilling, Kule, Umjimena, and Lagawa) were fully functional. However, by reporting time, market prices of food and non-food items across monitored markets witnessed an increase in sorghum, beans, and sesame prices. The rise in prices was due to a low supply of farm produce, transportation costs, and high demand from returnees. For example, a malwa of sorghum increased from 250 SDG in December to 450 SDG in January. Insecurity in Government-controlled areas affected prices of cooking oil, sugar, wheat flour, fuel, onions among others.