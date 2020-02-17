17 Feb 2020

SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (January 2020) [EN/AR]

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Download PDF (238.71 KB)English version
Download PDF (225.81 KB)Arabic version

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Blue Nile

Overall food security improved across Blue Nile because of the main harvest in far farms. White sorghum, in particular, has improved food security in Blue Nile. Other crops such as beans, ground nuts and sesame (sim sim) were also harvested. In Wadaka payam, where a food shortage was previously reported because of floods in the earlier months of 2019, food security has improved as well, with 2700 households receiving food aid.

Despite food security improvement, the Secretariat of Agriculture (SoA) confirmed poor harvests resulting from floods, pests and diseases that caused significant damage to crops. It has been reported that food stocks may not last until April.

As the dry season commences, communities resort to alternative means to generate income. Gold mining continues in Wadaka and Yabus payams, fishing by hooks is also ongoing in Komo Ganza and Yabus payams, while selling of grass, poles and charcoal occurs frequently in Chali and Yabus.

South Kordofan

Far farm harvesting is ongoing and some communities are already threshing their harvest. However, poor yields been experienced in Dellami and Thobo B Counties due to heavy rainfall and flooding encountered last year. Although reports show that most people are currently food secure, large numbers of returnees from both Sudan and South Sudan will strain the limited available food stocks, thereby creating a huge food gap.

Western Jebels

Reports suggest that the harvest was generally poor in Al-Sonut, parts of Dilling, and Habilla due to floods in late 2019. Populations will need food support by the end of March, because available food stocks are now being shared with returnees.

