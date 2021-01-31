SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update, December [EN/AR]

Highlights

Covid-19 awareness campaigns continue in the Two Areas

Ongoing harvest of 2020/2021 season continues but with poor crop yields

Staple food prices continued to increase

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Staple food prices continued to increase in December

Blue Nile

Jibraka harvests are completed, while harvests on far farms will commence in January 2021. Although the harvest in October improved household food access, the number of people facing food insecurity remained high compared to the same time last year. As a result, poor households are likely to have below-average food stocks next year, reportedly due to lower crop yields coupled with high food prices, which limited their purchasing power. In Wadaka and Yabus payams, for example, less than 25 per cent of households have food stock left.

This indicates that more than 70 per cent of households depended on market purchases. In this respect, high prices for sorghum are affecting the purchasing power of a consistent number of household. Moreover, long-term sorghum performance from far farms was also reportedly poor due to the delay of rains and pest infestation. The area will need food assistance next year.

Markets were fully functional with goods from Ethiopia in cross-line markets of Yabus Bala, Moguf, Balila and Mayak despite the clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Retail prices of locally produced staples remained stable but high for sorghum in December compared to the same time last year.

Livestock prices had mixed trends across most markets in December 2020. Cattle prices slightly declined (1 per cent) in Wadaka due to the presence of Fallata nomads but remained high in Yabus.