SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update (December 2021) [EN/AR]

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Food security improved in some parts of the Two Areas

Blue Nile (Southern Kurmuk County)

Harvesting on far farms was the main activity in December 2021, with around 85 per cent of the population harvesting long-duration sorghum. In Chali Payam, farmers harvested approximately 10 sacks (50 kg) of long duration sorghum, while in Yabus Payam about 60 per cent of farmers are expected to harvest around 15-30 sacks each because of the fertile soils. The highest prevalence of food insecurity was reported in Komo Ganza, where food portions were reduced. The decline in production was due to a combination of reduced plantings, pests and dry spells. Dry spells in July resulted in crop wilting, requiring multiple replanting. In addition, the security situation in Ethiopia continues to threaten food security in the Blue Nile region with crossborder markets not being fully operational. Eating less preferred food, borrowing money to buy food, limiting portion sizes, reducing of meals, and reducing adult consumption favoring children were some of the coping strategies in Komo Ganza. Households predict that there will be early depletion of food stocks as early as March 2022. Hence there is a need for food relief to start early.

Market assessment reports indicated that prices in December 2021 remained stable (that is, the same as in November 2021) in other parts of Blue Nile. On the contrary, in Wadaka Payam, the price of locally-produced crops increased in most monitored markets because a bigger percentage of the population depends on markets as the source of food. Insecurity and conflict in Ethiopia and devaluation of the Ethiopian birr still prevails. Other markets could not be reached due to logistical challenges. Food access constraints for the market are constraining food access for large segments of the population.

South Kordofan

The harvest of sorghum, sesame and groundnut has been completed in most traditional and mechanized farms. Vegetable (onions, tomatoes, cucumber) growing is ongoing and likely to continue through January 2022.

Unfortunately, crop production was reportedly low due to dry spells during early stages of planting, pests, and damage from birds. Only 965,000 traditional feddens were ploughed across South Kordofan. Humanitarian needs remain substantial for the population and returnees, as several are returning to lack of basic services.

Western Jebels

Plots harvested depended on households’ ability to cultivate in terms of labor and capital availability. Farmers reported that most households produced between 12 and 30 sacks of 50 kg. According to traditional farmers, sorghum yield was at 55 per cent in both Lagawa and Habila Counties, while it was at 45 per cent in Dilling county. On the other hand, in El-Sonut County, the majorly harvested cereal was millet at 40 per cent. Differences in production were due to erratic rain distribution at the beginning of the planting season and insecurity in some areas mainly El Sonut. This had a negative impact on crop establishment and development across the region. Crops were also made available in the markets and those without sorghum stock could easily purchase from the nearby markets. According to household reports, a total shift in the prices of basic commodities after the recent political developments in Khartoum, the closure of Red Sea port, high fuel prices led to high transport costs to crossline markets and inflation in the country were contributing factors. Furthermore, the area received a high influx of returnees, mainly from Government-controlled areas. Prices of locally grown cereal (sorghum) in December were exceptionally high mainly due to the devaluation of the Sudanese Pound, high production and transportation costs; and the continued influx of returnees. Prices of items remained high, for instance, a kg of wheat flour increased from SDG 550 to 650, a tin of onions from 1500 to 2000 SDG reduced households purchasing power. Increased inter-communal conflicts significantly interrupt market and farming activities. Market interruption led to supply shortages of the most essential goods such as drugs, fuel among others.