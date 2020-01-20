SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (December 2019) [EN/AR]

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

South Kordofan

Harvests in far farms are ongoing. According to a pre-harvest report from the Secretariat of Agriculture, most traditional farms in the low lands were seriously affected by heavy rain and floods. The most affected counties are; Delami, Thobo, and Western Kadugli.

So far, there are no reports of serious food insecurity. However, with the high influx of returnees in the region, by March 2020 there will be a food gap, if there is no intervention.

Blue Nile

Overall food security improved across Chali, Komo Ganza Wadaka and Yabus payams as far farm harvests continue until February 2020. Even in Wadaka payam, where food insecurity was previously high, there was food stability in December. Crops harvested in this season included; sorghum, ground nuts, luba/ beans and sim sim.

Despite an improvement in food security across Blue Nile, there is still a fear that food stocks will not last for a year because of poor harvests resulting from flood damage to crops.

Millipedes and birds also contributed to poor far farm harvests. Farmers, particularly in Komo Ganza and Yabus, left their homes for far farms to scare away the birds that were eating their crops.

As the dry season begins, communities in Wadaka and Yabus payams have resorted to gold mining in exchange for food and other products.

Western Jebels

Far farm harvests are ongoing in Western Jebels. The harvest was generally poor in the four counties. According to reports, food production in Lagawa County was estimated at 45 per cent,

Dilling at 40 per cent, Habilla and Al-sonut at 35 per cent. From these statistics, it has been reported that about 80 per cent of the population will need food by the end of March 2020, because the little available food is being shared with returnees.

New details from Kaunyoro, New Tagali, and Rashad (isolated areas) suggest that the population is in dire need of food, medicine and education.

Blue Nile

As previously reported, market functionality resumed to full operation after the rainy season; however, the festive season (Christmas and New Year) had an impact on local market prices. Higher prices were witnessed in Balila and Mayak markets of Wadaka payam where for instance, a price of a ratol of sugar significantly increased from 400 SSP to 700 SSP and coffee from 500 SSP to 1000 SSP in December. In Bala and Moguf markets, the price of chicken rose from 150 ETB (Ethiopian Biir) to 250 ETB. As previously reported in November, an estimation of only 40 per cent of the entire population in Blue Nile has purchasing power.

Western Jebels

Market prices were average in the 4 counties of Western Jebels. For example, the price of groundnuts fell from 45 SDG in November to 30 SDG in December, sorghum fell from 50 SDG in November to 50 SDG in December, sim sim fell from 180 SDG in November to150 SDG in December, while beans/lubia reduced from 180 SDG in November to 175 in December.