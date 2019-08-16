16 Aug 2019

SKBN Coordination Unit - Humanitarian Update (August 2019) [EN/AR]

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
Published on 16 Aug 2019
Highlights

  • Erratic rain in South Kordofan. Heavy rain, flooding in Blue Nile.

  • Food stocks depleted and communities reliant on jibraka harvest & markets.

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Uncertain food security outlook

At the peak of the lean season in the SPLM-N controlled areas of south Kordofan and Blue Nile the food supply for communities is stressed.

Heavy rain reported in Blue Nile in June is estimated by local authorities to have destroyed crops of 95% of people along the Yabus River, affecting about 300 feddans (126 hectares) of arable land. In Moguf, area local authorities estimate that about 35% of land was affected by floods.

At the peak of the lean season it is worthwhile to note that in South Sudan food security indicators are only marginally better than last year. FEWSNET’s July key message update mentions “Acute food insecurity during the ongoing 2019 lean season is broadly similar to that of the 2018 lean season, though with improvement in some areas as lower [incidence of] conflict is improving food access.” All neighbouring areas to the SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile are in either the ‘Stressed’ (IPC 2) or ‘Crisis’ (IPC 3) phase. FEWSNET’s July update further notes “an estimated 6.96 million people will face ‘Crisis’ (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes through the July/August peak of the lean season in the presence of planned humanitarian food assistance.” There is an ongoing return of refugees from Unity State in to South Kordofan, an area which has recently received returns of displaced people from Khartoum since the political instability started in December. The flow of people from both the South and the North is adding to the strain on communities’ resources. The ongoing data collection is expected to inform current and projected food security outcomes in this atypical season, further exacerbated by the poor macro-economic conditions.

Heavy rains in Blue Nile in June & July restricted trader access to one of the main markets causing prices to sharply increase and leading to shortages of cereals in July. This is problematic for communities

