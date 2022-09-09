Situation in the Sudan and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/667) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2636 (2022), by which the Council decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS) until 3 June 2023 and requested the Secretary-General to report every 90 days on its implementation. The report covers developments in the Sudan from 6 May to 20 August 2022 and contains an update on the implementation of the Mission’s mandate, with gender considerations integrated throughout as a cross-cutting issue.

II. Significant developments

A. Political situation

2. The political crisis in the Sudan remained unresolved, although domestic, regional and international efforts aimed at facilitating a political solution to restore a credible civilian-led democratic transition following the military coup of 25 October 2021 continued. The lack of political agreement and of a fully functional Government contributed to insecurity in various parts of the country, as well as to the deterioration of the economic and humanitarian situation.

3. Resistance committees in Khartoum and across the Sudan intensified protests to denounce the coup and to demand a return to civilian rule. Women participated in significant numbers and organized and led demonstrations across the various regions. Sudanese authorities often blocked major roads and bridges prior to demonstrations, in particular in Khartoum. Although most protests were peaceful and unarmed, security forces consistently used live ammunition, tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters in Khartoum State, resulting in 21 civilian deaths and 2,073 injuries, while 63 injuries were caused by protesters being hit by security forces vehicles.

4. The largest nationwide protests took place on 30 June, to mark the anniversary of the 1989 military coup that brought General Omar al-Bashir to power and overthrew the previous democratically elected Government. It also marked the first “million person” march following the violent dispersal of protesters on 3 June 2019. Despite international and regional calls for restraint and public assurances by the police that they would use non-lethal means to control the crowds, the use of force by the security forces to disperse the demonstration resulted in nine protesters being killed and over 600 injured. The Sudanese Police Force stated that 96 police and 129 military personnel sustained injuries; the United Nations could not verify that information. The violence on 30 June was strongly condemned by the international community, including the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). National actors, including women’s groups, called for continued protests. Several sit-ins were organized in Khartoum in the aftermath of 30 June to denounce the violence and use of force by the security forces.

5. The trilateral mechanism, consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD, advocated the creation of conditions conducive to enabling negotiations between the military and civilians. In a public statement on 25 May as well as in private meetings, the mechanism called upon the authorities to cease all violence, release all detainees, stop all arrests and lift the state of emergency. It continued to express concern about the excessive use of force by the security forces and called for credible investigations into all incidents of violence. On 29 May, the Chairperson of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree lifting the nationwide state of emergency that had been in place since October 2021. A total of 171 detainees were subsequently released across the country.

6. On 8 June, the trilateral mechanism held a technical meeting in Khartoum to discuss preparatory details for civilian-military dialogue aimed at restoring the civilian-led democratic transition. The meeting was attended by a range of political parties and movements as well as the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and representatives of the military. Some critical political actors declined to join the meeting, including the central council of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the National Umma Party, the Sudanese Communist Party, the Women’s Rights Group, the Sudanese Professionals Association and resistance committees.

7. On 9 June, a meeting was held between the central council of the Forces for Freedom and Change and military representatives at the joint invitation of the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs of the United States of America and the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Sudan. The trilateral mechanism welcomed the meeting, at which direct talks were launched between representatives of the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change. However, following the violence on 30 June, the central council withdrew from the talks and called for continued civil disobedience and the escalation of protests.

8. On 2 July, the military component informed the trilateral mechanism of its intention to withdraw from the civilian-military dialogue facilitated by the mechanism. It requested instead that the mechanism facilitate a civilian-civilian dialogue as an immediate priority to assist in reaching consensus. On 4 July, Lieutenant General Al-Burhan announced in a televised speech that the military would not participate in the negotiations facilitated by the mechanism in order to “allow space for political and revolutionary forces to … form a Government of national competencies”. He added that, following the formation of the Government, the Sovereign Council would be dissolved and a Supreme Council of Armed Forces, composed of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, would be formed. He noted that the Supreme Council of Armed Forces would be responsible for security and defence tasks and “related responsibilities”, in agreement with the Government.

9. Following the withdrawal of the military from the dialogue, the trilateral mechanism announced that the basis for continuing the 8 June civilian-military talks no longer existed and that it would continue to engage separately with all components to facilitate a political solution. Meanwhile, various initiatives were proposed by civil society figures and political forces to unify the positions of civilians. On 23 July, the Deputy Chairperson of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, voiced support for the withdrawal of the military from politics and urged “the revolutionary and national political forces” to “speed up reaching urgent solutions that lead to the formation of transitional governance institutions”. Subsequently, in a televised interview on 1 August, he acknowledged the “failure” of the coup of 25 October 2021, noting the deteriorating economic and security situation and stressing the importance of reforming the security sector and establishing a unified professional army.

10. On 10 July, Lieutenant General Al-Burhan appointed five retired army, intelligence and police generals as ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The central council of the Forces for Freedom and Change immediately issued a statement condemning the appointments, noting that “such decisions reveal the real intentions [of the military] to dominate all aspects of life, and to militarize civilian functions, including foreign relations”.

11. There was little progress in the implementation of the Juba Agreement for Peace in the Sudan. However, in accordance with the Darfur track of the Agreement, the first batch of 2,000 armed movement members to be integrated into the Joint Security - Keeping Force graduated on 3 July after several months of training. The Force will be deployed to hotspots in North, West and South Darfur.

13. Meanwhile, on 11 June, 45 representatives of the Justice and Equality Movement from North, South and West Kordofan States announced they had left the armed group, citing their discontent with the leadership’s indifference to the issues of Kordofan, in particular the non-inclusion of former combatants in the security arrangements agreed under the Juba Peace Agreement. They stated that they would form a political group to pursue the interests of Kordofan. In the Blue Nile Region , on 4 July, a number of personnel from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar faction, based in the Ulu area of the Bauw locality, arrived in El Damazin to receive training in accordance with the Juba Peace Agreement.

14. The reporting period saw an escalation of tensions between the Sudan and Ethiopia in the disputed Fashaqah border area. On 26 June, the Sudanese Armed Forces accused the Ethiopian army of executing seven captive Sudanese soldiers and one civilian and publicly displaying their bodies. On the same day, the Sudan rec alled its Ambassador to Ethiopia and summoned the Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Sudan. On 27 and 28 June, the Sudan and Ethiopia, respectively, sent letters to the President of the Security Council. On 5 July, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Lieutenant General Al-Burhan met on the sidelines of the IGAD summit in Kenya and agreed to defuse tensions in Fashaqah.

12. On 11 August, the Governor of the Darfur region signed the Native Administration Bill into law, the first law governing the native administration syst em in the Darfur region in line with the Juba Peace Agreement. However, concerns were raised with regard to the drafting process, its coherence with federal laws, and the jurisdiction of the regional government to pass the law.