Situation of human rights in the Sudan - Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan (A/HRC/42/63) [EN/AR]

Summary

In its resolution 39/22, the Human Rights Council decided to renew the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for a period of one year or until the operationalization of a country office of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, whichever was earlier. The present report covers the period from 28 September 2018 to 30 June 2019. The report is based on remote consultations and information made available to the Independent Expert by the Government of the Sudan and by other sources, including civil society organizations working in the Sudan. The Independent Expert analyses the situation of human rights in the Sudan, outlines recent developments and the continuing human rights challenges in the country, assesses the implementation of the recommendations contained in the previous reports of the Independent Expert, and provides recommendations, addressed to the Government and other stakeholders, necessary for improving the situation of human rights in the country.

Introduction