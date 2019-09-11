11 Sep 2019

Situation of human rights in the Sudan - Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan (A/HRC/42/63) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 26 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (361.11 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (409.26 KB)Arabic version

Summary

In its resolution 39/22, the Human Rights Council decided to renew the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for a period of one year or until the operationalization of a country office of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, whichever was earlier. The present report covers the period from 28 September 2018 to 30 June 2019. The report is based on remote consultations and information made available to the Independent Expert by the Government of the Sudan and by other sources, including civil society organizations working in the Sudan. The Independent Expert analyses the situation of human rights in the Sudan, outlines recent developments and the continuing human rights challenges in the country, assesses the implementation of the recommendations contained in the previous reports of the Independent Expert, and provides recommendations, addressed to the Government and other stakeholders, necessary for improving the situation of human rights in the country.

Introduction

  1. In its resolution 39/22, the Human Rights Council decided to renew the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for a period of one year or until the operationalization of a country office of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), whichever was earlier. The Council requested the Independent Expert to present a report on the implementation of his mandate, including recommendations on technical assistance and capacity-building, for consideration at its forty-second session.

  2. In the same resolution, the Human Rights Council requested the Government of the Sudan and OHCHR to engage constructively to agree on the modalities and mandate for the establishment of a country office no later than September 2019, and to present their oral reports on progress towards the opening of a country office during an enhanced interactive dialogue at the forty-first session of the Council.

  3. The present report covers the period from 28 September 2018 to 30 June 2019.1 In compliance with the Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders of the Human Rights Council, a draft report was shared with the Government of the Sudan in order to provide it with an opportunity to comment on the observations and findings of the Independent Expert.

  4. The report is based on information made available to the Independent Expert by the Government of the Sudan and by other sources, including civil society organizations working in the Sudan. During the period under review, the Independent Expert was unable to conduct a field visit to the Sudan, as permission from the Sudanese authorities was pending.

  5. The Independent Expert expresses his gratitude to the Government of Sudan for its continuous engagement with him, and to all others for sharing information and providing the assistance required.

