Situation of human rights in the Sudan - Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights on his visit to Sudan - Comments by the State (A/HRC/42/63/Add.1)
A. Introduction
The Sudan thanks the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for availing the opportunity to comment on the observations and findings of the draft report which was received by the Sudan’s Permanent Mission in Geneva as an attachment to his note verbale dated 05 July 2019, and in which he welcomes receiving the response of the Sudanese authorities by Friday 12 July 2019 (i.e. 7 days period including transmission time and weekend). In this regard, Sudan would like to refer to Article 13 (c) of the Annex to HRC Resolution 5/2 of 18 June 2007 (Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders of the Human Rights Council) which provides that the State concerned shall be given adequate time to respond. Paragraph 74 of the Manual of Operations of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council of August 2008 states that: ideally, six weeks should be allowed for Government comments to be taken into account.
Since the establishment of the special procedures in respect of the Sudan, Sudan continued to engage and cooperate with the mandate holders, a fact that has been affirmed in all HRC resolutions under the Agenda Item concerned. The postponements of IE visit to the Sudan during his current mandate would be justifiable taking into consideration the recent developments in the country, as the Sudan has witnessed a major political and constitutional change that had its impact on the executive and administrative apparatus of the State, and the occupancy of officials in addressing the emerging situations.
We hope that the Independent Expert would take into consideration the present comment by the Government of the Sudan in his final report, and we request the OHCHR Secretariat to circulate the same as an addendum to the IE’s report, pursuant to Article 8 (d) of the Annex to HRC Resolution 5/2.