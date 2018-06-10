Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign treats 20,000 women, children in Sudanese villages

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign, Elaj, has provided free medical treatment to over 20,000 women and children in Sudanese villages, under the slogan, "We Are All Our Mother Fatima," as part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, under a joint initiative by the Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women’s Union, GWU, and the Sanad Charity Foundation, and through a strategic partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, the Sharjah Charity House, and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, in coordination with the Sudanese ministries of health and social solidarity.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, stated that the campaign has encouraged Emirati and Sudanese doctors to work in Sudanese villages, to provide the best diagnostic, treatment and preventive services.

She also highlighted the desire of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to adopt initiatives that aim to build the capacities of Emirati women, especially in the areas of volunteering and humanitarian giving, through the launch of a global campaign to provide volunteer health services and programmes and train women in leadership skills, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to promote the culture of volunteering and humanitarian giving.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the current campaign in Sudan includes a series of initiatives that aim to train women to lead in volunteer and humanitarian work, through organising volunteer programmes, dialogues and scientific forums, to develop their skills and empower them to lead in volunteer mobile clinics and hospitals.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Executive Director of the Emirates Volunteering Centre, stated that the coming period will see the launch of more volunteer medical campaigns that aim to treat patients in Sudanese villages, in coordination with the Sudanese Ministry of Health and the Sanad Charity Foundation.

The women and children who benefited from the free treatment programmes praised the humanitarian initiatives of Sheikha Fatima.

