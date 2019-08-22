22 Aug 2019

Seven drowned in Kassala flash floods

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original

Five women and two children drowned in the area south of Hameshkoreib in Kassala State, Mohamed Sidna, head of the Hadendawa Youth Association, told Radio Dabanga on Tuesday. Five of their bodies have been recovered. The flash floods also caused the partial or total collapse of dozens of houses and the death of large number of cattle.

In North Darfur, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund Unicef, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) visited the affected Zamzam displaced persons camp south of El Fasher on Tuesday. In total 135 houses were totally destroyed and 85 partially destroyed, along with property damage and loss of food.

In Northern State, 83 houses and some government facilities in Halfa, Delgu, Merowe, and Dongola localities collapsed, and the national road to Halfa was flooded.

El Jeili

A total of 1,395 families out of a population of about 12,000 in El Jeili were affected by the floods that hit the area on Monday.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health said that the floods that hit El Jeili on Monday did not cause any deaths. He pointed out that five out of six districts were heavily affected in El Jeili. About 1,233 houses were totally or partially destroyed, which is equivalent to 88% all the houses. Some 980 latrines and 800 houses, six state schools, a secondary school, a health centre, clubs, two mosques were completely destroyed, and a number of livestock died, he said.

The affected families were evacuated and temporarily sheltered in schools and other neighbourhoods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.