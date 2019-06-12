Security Council Press Statement on Sudan, 11 June 2019

SC/13836

11 JUNE 2019

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Mansour Ayyad Sh. A. Alotaibi (Kuwait):

The members of the Council strongly condemned the recent violence in the Republic of the Sudan and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries amongst civilians. The members of the Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Council called for the immediate cessation of violence against civilians and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring full protection of civilians, accountability and justice. The members of the Council took note of the announcement by the Transitional Military Council to investigate the incidents.

The members of the Council encouraged the Secretary-General to continue to support regional and international efforts, in particular those led by the African Union, to facilitate and agree on a national transitional process for the benefit of the people of Sudan, and without prejudice to future agreements of Sudanese stakeholders and, as stated by the African Union, without external interference.

The Members of the Council called upon all stakeholders to continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis.

The Members of the Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan.

