Security Council Press Statement on the Juba Peace Agreement (Sudan), 9 October 2020

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement in Juba on 3 October 2020 by the Government of Sudan, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minawi.

The members of the Security Council congratulated Sudan and its people for this historic achievement, which represents a significant opportunity for comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan and an important milestone of the transition period towards a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan.

The members of the Security Council commended the parties to the negotiations for their political will and commitment. They also welcomed the role of the Government of South Sudan in facilitating the negotiations.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the signatories of the peace agreement to begin swiftly the process of implementation, particularly of key provisions of the agreement pertaining to security arrangements and addressing the root causes of conflict in Darfur and the Two Areas. They reaffirmed their commitment to support the implementation of the agreement, including through the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID). The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in this regard.

The members of the Security Council urged those who have yet to join the peace process with the Government of Sudan to do so immediately, constructively and without pre-conditions to conclude swiftly negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement, and called upon all international actors to continue encouraging non-participatory parties in this regard.

The members of the Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support Sudan during the transition period, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan.

