Security Council Press Statement on African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

SC/13817-PKO/787

21 MAY 2019

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Dian Triansyah Djani (Indonesia):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the looting of the West Darfur Headquarters of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in El Geneina on 14 May 2019. During the forceful intrusion into the UNAMID camp, United Nations property and contingent-owned equipment were looted, premises vandalized and the lives of United Nations staff and personnel put at grave risk.

The members of the Security Council stressed that attacks against United Nations premises and personnel are reprehensible and unacceptable.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Sudanese authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all UNAMD sites in Darfur, to swiftly investigate these incidents, and to bring all perpetrators of these acts to justice.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the responsible handover of UNAMID sites.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the UNAMID Joint Special Representative and to UNAMID and the full implementation of its mandate.

For information media. Not an official record.