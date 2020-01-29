Security Council Press Statement on Abyei, 29 January 2020

SC/14089

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Dang Dinh Quy (Viet Nam):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the recent violence between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities in the Kolom area of Abyei, which resulted in the death of approximately 30 civilians, including children, according to initial reports. The members of the Security Council called for the immediate cessation of violence against civilians.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council welcomed reports that the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan committed to deescalate tensions and jointly investigate the violence. The members of the Security Council called on them to coordinate an investigation without delay with the assistance of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNISFA, and their disappointment that the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan have obstructed full implementation of UNISFA’s mandate, contrary to resolution 2497 (2019), especially concerning the deployment of police and the civilian deputy head of mission.

The members of the Security Council called on both Governments to provide full support to UNISFA in the deployment of UNISFA personnel, including by removing any obstacles that hinder UNIFSA’s work to protect civilians in Abyei. They underscored that continued cooperation between the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan is critical for peace, security, and stability in Abyei and the broader region.

The members of the Security Council also encouraged the African Union, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, and the United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to intensify their mediation roles with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to establish temporary administrative and security arrangements for Abyei and to achieve a political solution for the status of Abyei.

