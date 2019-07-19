19 Jul 2019

Security Council Press Statement on Abyei

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 19 Jul 2019

SC/13890-PKO/797
18 JULY 2019

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 16 July 2019 by unknown assailants on peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) at the Amiet market, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper, severe injuries to another peacekeeper, and the death of five civilians, according to initial reports.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, the Government of Ethiopia and the families of civilian victims. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks against UNISFA by armed actors. They called on the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to swiftly investigate this attack, with the assistance of UNISFA, and bring the perpetrators to justice. They stressed that those responsible must be held accountable and underlined that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNISFA, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2469 (2019), and called on the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support to UNISFA. They underscored that continued cooperation between the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan is critical for peace, security and stability, and the future relations between them.

For information media. Not an official record.

