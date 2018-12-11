Security Council Presidential Statement Urges Cooperation by All Actors in Darfur Mission’s Transition from Peacekeeping to Development

SC/13613

11 DECEMBER 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

8415TH MEETING (AM)

Presidential Statement

The full text of presidential statement S/PRST/2018/19 reads as follows:

“The Security Council welcomes the progress made by the African Union–United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) with its reconfiguration as mandated in its resolution 2429 (2018) and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding and development in Darfur. In this connection, the Security Council also welcomes the holding of the High‑Level Event on the Transition from Peacekeeping to Peacebuilding and Development in Darfur on 28 September 2018.

“The Security Council welcomes the continued improvements in the security situation across Darfur outside the Jebel Marra area, aided by the deployment of Government security forces associated with the arms collection campaign, as well as efforts by the Government and UNAMID to promote peaceful resolution of intercommunal disputes. The Security Council encourages the Government of Sudan to continue the implementation of the civilian disarmament efforts as stipulated in the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and in close coordination with UNAMID.

“The Security Council takes note that the handing over of some UNAMID team sites to the Government of Sudan in line with of the resolutions 2363 (2017) and 2429 (2018) have been successfully completed, and that the process is currently underway to hand over additional sites in accordance with resolution 2429 (2018). The Security Council requests UNAMID to ensure that team sites and Mission assets are handed over in line with general UN practices and financial rules and regulations. The Security Council encourages the Government of Sudan to ensure these are utilised in line with agreements made between UNAMID and the Government of Sudan. The Security Council recalls its resolution 2429 (2018) and urges the Government of Sudan to ensure that UNAMID has unfettered access throughout Darfur, including to the areas from which it has withdrawn.

“The Security Council, whilst welcoming the announcement of unilateral cessation of hostilities by the Government of Sudan and by armed movements, including by the Sudan Liberation Army‑Abdel Wahid (SLA‑AW) for humanitarian access remains concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in the Jebel Marra area and thus urges all parties to adhere to their unilateral cessations of hostilities and to allow unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need.

“The Security Council takes note of paragraph nine of the African Union Peace and Security Council communique (PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCXCIV)). The Security Council also recalls its resolution 2429 (2018) in which it expressed its intention to consider imposing additional measures against those who impede the peace process.

“The Security Council recalls its request in its resolution 2429 (2018) for the Secretary‑General to provide a detailed and clearly benchmarked exit strategy for UNAMID. The Security Council takes note of the Secretary‑General’s report of 12 October 2018 (S/2018/912), including the proposed benchmarks and indicators of achievement. The Security Council acknowledges that progress towards achieving the benchmarks and indicators will contribute towards the successful transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding in Darfur.

“The Security Council requests the Secretary General and invites the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to provide detailed reporting on the progress made towards achieving the benchmarks and indicators in the regular 90‑day reports. In this regard, the Security Council further requests UNAMID and the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to ensure robust monitoring of progress against the benchmarks and indicators.

“The Security Council acknowledges that some of the proposed benchmarks and indicators are of more immediate priority and that some reflect longer‑term peacebuilding objectives in Darfur. The Security Council further requests the Secretary‑General and invites the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to attach particular priority to progress against the benchmarks and indicators focused on protection of civilians, particularly relating to internally displaced persons and returning refugees, human rights, rule of law, the humanitarian situation, and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR)in the 90‑day reports and upcoming strategic review to help guide the Security Council’s considerations on the future of UNAMID’s mandate.

“The Security Council recalls taking note in its resolution 2429 (2018) of the recommendations of the Secretary‑General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in their Special Report (S/2018/530) (Special Report), including the transition concept to be undertaken by UNAMID in collaboration with the United Nations Country Team over a two‑year period with a view towards the of the Mission on 30 June 2020 and its liquidation by December 2020, provided that there is no significant change in the security situation in Darfur and progress is made towards the achievement of key indicators and benchmarks.

“The Security Council recalls its request in resolution 2436 (2018) that the Secretary‑General ensure that data related to the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations, including peacekeeping performance data, is used to improve analytics and the evaluation of mission operations, based on clear and well identified benchmarks for mandate implementation and emphasising the need to regularly review all peacekeeping operations.

“The Security Council encourages UNAMID and the UNCT, in coordination with relevant stakeholders, to ensure that their integrated transition activities support efforts to make progress against the proposed benchmarks and indicators, and with the implementation of the DDPD and the Government of Sudan’s development plans. The Security Council requests that as part of this planning, due regard is given to ensuring sufficient human and financial resourcing is devoted to sustainable transition planning and activities.

“The Security Council notes that the benchmarks and indicators contain a number of actions to be undertaken by the Government of Sudan and calls upon the Government of Sudan to build upon the steps it has already taken to implement the DDPD by engaging constructively with UNAMID, the UNCT the International Implementation Follow‑up Committee (IFC) of the DDPD and relevant national stakeholders towards significant improvement in the situation in Darfur and progress towards the proposed benchmarks and indicators.

“The Security Council acknowledges the need for resource mobilisation to ensure the achievement of the benchmarks and indicators, as well as for the broader transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding, development and sustaining peace in Darfur, including the continued implementation of the DDPD. In this regard, the Security Council takes note of the potential role of the Peacebuilding Fund. The Security Council encourages member states and donors to participate in the pledging conference proposed during the High‑Level Event on the Transition from Peacekeeping to Peacebuilding and Development in Darfur on 28 September 2018 and in the ongoing refresh of the Darfur Development Strategy (DDS).”

