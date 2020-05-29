Security Council Maintains Force Levels of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur until 3 June, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2523 (2020)

SC/14201

The Security Council in a 29 May videoconference meeting* decided unanimously to maintain current troop and police ceilings of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 3 June.

By the terms of resolution 2523 (2020), the Council decided that during this period, UNAMID shall maintain all team sites for mandate implementation. In addition, the Council expressed its intention to decide by 3 June 2020 courses of action regarding the responsible drawdown and exit of UNAMID, and to adopt a new resolution establishing a follow-on presence of the mission.

Previously, the Council had decided unanimously on 30 March that UNAMID maintain its current troop and police ceilings until 31 May 2020 (see Press Release SC/14152).

