Security Council Extends United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei until November, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2519 (2020)

SC/14187

The Security Council in a 14 May videoconference meeting* decided unanimously to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for an additional six months.

By the terms of resolution 2519 (2020), the Council decided to extend the mandate for activities in the area bordering Sudan and South Sudan, and reiterated its demand for both countries to provide full support for the mission, including by removing any obstacles hindering efforts to protect civilians in Abyei.

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council further decided to extend UNISFA tasks, as set out in paragraph 3 of resolution 1990 (2011) pertaining to the protection of mission personnel and facilities. It also decided that UNISFA should continue to implement its mandate and tasks in accordance with resolution 2497 (2019).

The Council reiterated that the Abyei Area shall be demilitarized from any forces, as well as armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service. It also urged Khartoum and Juba and the local communities to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized and to extend full cooperation to UNISFA in this regard.

The 15-member organ adopted the text through a written procedure under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council had previously decided on 14 November 2019 to extend UNISFA’s mandate for six months through resolution 2497 (2019). (See Press Release SC/14019.)