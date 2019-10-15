Security Council Extends United Nations Interim Force for Abyei until Mid-November

SECURITY COUNCIL 8640TH MEETING (AM)

The Security Council decided today to renew until 15 November the support provided by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2492 (2019) the Council thus extended the mandate modification for UNISFA established by resolution 2024 (2011) that included support for the Joint Mechanism.

[In extending UNISFA’s augmented mandate to 15 November by resolution 2465 (2019) on 12 April (see Press Release SC/13776 of that date), the Council decided that it was the final such extension unless both countries took measures to demonstrate measurable progress on border demarcation. If not, it decided, UNISFA’s authorized troop ceiling would have been decreased by 557 troops today.]

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.