Security Council Extends Mandate of Experts' Panel on Sudan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2455 (2019)

SC/13692

Security Council

8458th Meeting (PM)

Extending for 13 months the mandate of the expert panel charged with overseeing the arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze imposed on those obstructing peace in Darfur, the Security Council today also heard from Sudan’s representative who called for an updated snapshot of the “reality of security” in his country.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2455 (2019) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council extended the work of the Panel of Experts on the Sudan — first formed under resolution 1591 (2005) — until 12 March 2020. It further requested the expert body to provide the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan with an interim report no later than 12 August 2019 and a final report by 13 January 2020, expressing its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur considering the evolving situation on the ground.

Omer Dahab Fadl Mohamed (Sudan) said that Darfur has witnessed continued improvements in the years since the Council adopted resolution 1591 (2005), which, along with other texts the 15-nation organ has adopted over the years, are naturally not compatible with today's events. The situation, which led to sanctions being imposed on his country 15 years ago, has changed.

Security gains achieved on the ground have created a new “reality of security and stability”, and much of the progress has been thanks to the work of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), he said. Sudan’s security forces have been focused on combating illegal migration and arms trafficking, among other illicit activities.

He called upon the Council to act to immediately lift the arms embargo, urging the need instead for practical measures. Sudan continues to extend its authority and security forces over areas of conflict. Police, national security forces, justice institutions and other relevant entities are undertaking practical measures to lift Sudan from the “list of violating States”.

Sudan has cooperated with the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General on Sexual Violence, he added, expressing concern however that the subsequent reports have not been compatible with the reality on the ground and have relied primarily on events of the past. This has created frustration among Sudanese authorities.

He stressed the urgent need to eliminate sexual violence in conflict, however, also adding: "We cannot accept a recycling of events that have taken place eight years ago and that have already been decisively addressed by the Council.” Elimination of sexual violence is an issue that cannot be categorized. Any allegation that is not substantiated and does not enjoy due process is an accusation that aims to achieve goals unrelated to the elimination of sexual violence.

The United Nations, represented by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, must create the space and time for the Sudan’s authorities to investigate any violations perpetrated on its territory, he said. The work of the United Nations must be based on cooperation between the Organization and the country involved. He also said appropriate time must be allocated for Sudan’s authorities to consider relevant United Nations reports. Khartoum is serious about cooperating with experts and allowing them to collect information through repeated visits to Sudan. However, the reports must accurately reflect the situation on the ground.

The Council also had before it a letter dated 10 January from the Panel of Experts on the Sudan established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) addressed to the President of the Security Council.

The meeting began at 3:01 p.m. and ended at 3:15 p.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2455 (2019) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions concerning Sudan, in particular 1591 (2005), 1651 (2005), 1665 (2006), 1672 (2006), 1713 (2006), 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), 1891 (2009), 1945 (2010), 1982 (2011), 2035 (2012), 2091 (2013), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016), 2340 (2017) and 2400 (2018), and its presidential statement of 11 December 2018 (document S/PRST/2018/19),

“Determining that the situation in Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,

“Recalling the final report of the Sudan Panel of Experts (document S/2019/34),

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Recalls the measures imposed by paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 1556 (2004), as modified by paragraph 7 of resolution 1591 (2005), and paragraph 4 of resolution 2035 (2012), and the listing criteria and measures imposed by subparagraphs (c), (d) and (e) of paragraph 3 of resolution 1591 (2005), as modified by paragraph 3 of resolution 2035 (2012), and reaffirms the provisions of subparagraph (f), (g) of paragraph 3 of resolution 1591 (2005), paragraph 9 of resolution 1556 (2004) and paragraph 4 of resolution 2035 (2012);

“2. Decides to extend until 12 March 2020 the mandate of the Panel of Experts originally appointed pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) and previously extended by resolutions 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), 1945 (2010), 2035 (2012), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016), 2340 (2017) and 2400 (2018), reaffirms the mandate of the Panel of Experts’ as established in resolutions 1591 (2005), 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), 1945 (2010), 2035 (2012), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016), 2340 (2017) and 2400 (2018), and requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan with an interim report on its activities no later than 12 August 2019, and provide to the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a final report by 13 January 2020 with its findings and recommendations, and further requests the Panel of Experts to provide updates every three months to the Committee regarding its activities, including Panel travel, and the implementation and effectiveness of paragraph 10 of resolution 1945 (2010), and expresses its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding the further extension of the mandate no later than 12 February 2020;

“3. Expresses its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur, as recalled in paragraph 1, in light of the evolving situation on the ground, taking note of the Committee Chair’s report and recommendations, and in light of the upcoming interim report by the Panel of Experts due by 12 August 2019, as well as the final report by the Panel of Experts due by 13 January 2020, and taking into account relevant Security Council resolutions;

“4. Further expresses its intention to establish clear, well‑identified and measurable key benchmarks that could serve in guiding the Security Council to review measures on the Government of Sudan as set out in paragraph 1;

“5. Decides to remain seized of the matter.”

