Security Council Extends Mandate of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2425 (2018)

SC/13404

29 JUNE 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

8302ND MEETING (PM)

Unanimously adopting resolution 2425 (2018), the Security Council today extended the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 13 July 2018.

By the text, it also decided — acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter — to extend its authorization for UNAMID to act as needed to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the Council urged UNAMID to continue to deter any threats against itself and its mandate.

The meeting began at 3:05 p.m. and ended at 3:07 p.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2425 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling all its previous resolutions, including its resolution 2363 (2017), and statements of its President concerning the situation in Sudan, and underlining the importance of full compliance with these,

“Noting with appreciation the Special Report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the Strategic Review of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID),

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan and its determination to work with the Government of Sudan, in full respect of its sovereignty, to assist in tackling the various challenges in Sudan,

“Determining that the situation in Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“1. Decides to extend until 13 July 2018 the mandate of UNAMID;

“2. Decides, acting under Chapter VII, to extend the authorisations to take the necessary action set out in paragraph 15 of its resolution 1769 (2007), as further elaborated in paragraph 15 of its resolution 2363 (2017), and urges UNAMID to continue to deter any threats against itself and its mandate;

“3. Decides to remain seized of the matter.”

For information media. Not an official record.