Security Council Extends African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur until 31 December, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2525 (2020)

The Security Council in a 4 June videoconference meeting* extended the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 31 December, deciding that the peacekeeping mission will maintain its current troop and police ceilings during this period.

Adopting resolution 2525 (2020) unanimously under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council expressed its intention to decide by 31 December courses of action regarding UNAMID’s drawdown and exit. The mission’s strategic priority will be the protection of civilians, including by supporting Sudan’s capacity to carry out that duty and by preserving requisite capacity, particularly in Jebel Marra.

The Council underscored that UNAMID will retain its responsibility for civilian protection in Darfur without prejudice to Sudan’s primary duty in this regard. It reiterated its requests that UNAMID and the newly established United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) create a coordination mechanism to determine the modalities and timelines for the handover of responsibilities where they have common strategic priorities in Darfur.

By other terms, the Council called on UNAMID and Sudan’s Government to finalize swiftly a revised framework agreement which ensures the principle of civilian end-use, as well as the security and physical integrity of the handed‑over UNAMID team sites and assets that will not be used by UNITAMS and its integrated United Nations country team partners.

The 15-member organ also called on Sudan to swiftly conclude its investigations into recent looting of previously handed‑over UNAMID team sites, and to continue to hold accountable individuals who participated in such incidents.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]

