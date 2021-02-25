Security Council Committee Concerning Sudan Considers Final Report of Panel of Experts

SC/14449

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan considered the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 2 of resolution 2508 (2020) (S/2021/40).

The Committee is urging the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) signatory movements to stop recruiting fighters, in violation of the JPA, including in internally displaced persons’ camps.

The Committee is also urging the Darfurian major non-signatory groups to engage in peace talks with the Government of Sudan as soon as possible. If they fail to comply, and therefore constitute an impediment to peace, the Committee would consider listing those individuals or entities on the 1591 Sanctions List.

Furthermore, the Committee is urging the JPA signatory movements to withdraw their forces from foreign countries completely, in line with the JPA. If they fail to comply, and therefore continue to pose a threat to regional stability, the Committee would consider listing those individuals or entities on the 1591 Sanctions List.