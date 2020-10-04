Secretary-General's video message at the signing ceremony of the Juba Peace Agreement

New York

The signing of the Juba Peace Agreement signals the dawn of a new era for the people of Sudan.

It is a milestone on the road to achieving sustainable peace and inclusive development.

I commend the signatories for working towards the common objective of peace, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I also commend the Government of South Sudan for its role in facilitating the negotiations during these challenging circumstances.

Today’s ceremony has special meaning for the people of Darfur, offering hope for a more peaceful and prosperous future.

The United Nations has been proud to support the Darfur track of the talks through the UN–African Union Mission in Darfur.

Now it is critical that the agreement translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

As we look ahead, we know that achieving an inclusive, comprehensive and country-wide peace requires all parties at the table.

I call on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North Abdelaziz Al-Hilu to fully engage in negotiations — embracing the opportunity presented by the recent signing of the agreement on principles alongside Prime Minister Hamdok in Addis Ababa.

I also call on the Sudan Liberation Army Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to immediately join the peace process.

Ensuring successful implementation will require sustained commitment and collaboration of all parties for the well-being of the people of Sudan.

The United Nations looks forward to supporting this historic journey towards peace.

Thank you.