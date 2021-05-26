Secretary-General Welcomes Talks between Sudan, al Hilu Group, Calling for Goodwill and Commitment to Peace

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the start of peace talks today between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North Abdelaziz al Hilu faction, mediated by South Sudan in Juba. The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) is represented at the talks by Special Representative Volker Perthes.

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of the representation and participation of women at all levels of the peace process.

The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to demonstrate goodwill and determination to achieve a comprehensive peace in the interest of Sudan and the Sudanese people.