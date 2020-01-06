06 Jan 2020

Secretary-General condemns violence in Sudan’s Darfur region, stressing need for peaceful, lasting solutions to address key drivers of conflict

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 03 Jan 2020

SG/SM/19928

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the violent intercommunal clashes that have taken place around El Geneina in West Darfur, Sudan. He stresses the importance of finding peaceful and durable solutions to the situation in Darfur that address the key drivers of conflict in that region. In that regard, he reaffirms his strong support to the ongoing negotiations in the framework of the Sudanese peace process.

The Secretary-General calls on the authorities swiftly to investigate these incidents and to hold the perpetrators accountable. He also urges them to redouble their efforts to provide a secure environment for the populations of Darfur, in particular the most vulnerable.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to accompany the Government and the people of Sudan during the transition.

For information media. Not an official record.

