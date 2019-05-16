Secretary-General Commends Progress in Sudan Talks, Stressing Need to Avoid Violence That Could Undermine Safety, Security, Stability

SG/SM/19581

15 MAY 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the progress achieved during the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces regarding the modalities of the transition in Sudan. He urges the parties to maintain the positive momentum and reach agreement on the remaining details.

The Secretary-General is committed to continue working with the African Union in support of this process. The United Nations stands ready to support the Sudanese stakeholders in their efforts to build lasting and sustainable peace.

The Secretary-General stresses the importance of upholding the human rights of all citizens and continuing to prioritize dialogue as a means to address outstanding differences. He also stresses the need to avoid any form of violence which could undermine the safety and security of the citizens, as well as the stability of the country.

