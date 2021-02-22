Secretary-General appoints Ms. Khardiata Lo N’diaye of Senegal as Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Khardiata Lo N’Diaye of Senegal as his new Deputy Special Representative for Sudan with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), serving also as the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

Ms. Lo N’Diaye brings 35 years of experience in development, humanitarian assistance, women empowerment, democratic governance, conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Most recently, she served as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in Niger (2020) and as Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ad interim in Nigeria (2019). Prior to this, she was Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Togo (2011-2018), as well as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Niger (2007-2011).

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Lo N’Diaye held several senior positions in Senegalese public administration, including as General Manager of the Social Development Fund, as well as in the Ministries of Economy, Women and Children’s Affairs, Social Development, Planning and International Cooperation.

Ms. Lo N’Diaye holds a post-graduate degree in land management and urban planning, a master’s degree in economic geography and a bachelor’s degree in geography from La Sorbonne University, France. She is fluent in English and French.